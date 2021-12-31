ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 444,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

