ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Hedge Replication ETF alerts:

Shares of HDG stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.