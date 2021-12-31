PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 3.6%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 2,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 64.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 40.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

