Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $74,464,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $16,650,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

