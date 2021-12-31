Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises about 2.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after acquiring an additional 121,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,837. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 324.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

