Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. SkyWest accounts for approximately 1.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $210,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

SKYW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,256. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.87.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.