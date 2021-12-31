Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $188,000 Investment in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. GasLog Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

