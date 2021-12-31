Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

AUPH traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,125. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.