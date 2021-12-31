Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 48.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 14.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 238.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $94.70 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.