Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $101.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33.

