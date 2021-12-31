Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $637,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.28 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

