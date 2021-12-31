Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

