Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 76 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,788 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

