Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 3,214 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

