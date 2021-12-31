Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

