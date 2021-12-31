PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PWSC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

