Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Pool were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $560.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.29.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.