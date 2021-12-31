Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.