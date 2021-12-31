Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Polis has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $17,888.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012496 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00140440 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.38 or 0.00546384 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

