POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.