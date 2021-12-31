PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $667.01 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 33.99% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $667,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $34.78.

