PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $337.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.69% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $337,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

