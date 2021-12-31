PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 29,288 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $290,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.76 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

