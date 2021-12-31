PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 201,044 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $412,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $115.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

