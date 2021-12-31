PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 146,658 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $925,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

