PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 299,725 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,768,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

