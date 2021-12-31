Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.37 million and the highest is $73.10 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $295.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ping Identity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

