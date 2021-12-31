Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

PDD opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

