Phoenixcoin Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $28.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.98 or 1.00106846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00281335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.97 or 0.00425311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00151043 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011015 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,517,262 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

