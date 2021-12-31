Phantasma Price Tops $2.72 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Phantasma has a total market cap of $280.40 million and $6.00 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00005657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,025.76 or 0.99947909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.88 or 0.01417002 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.