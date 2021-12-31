Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 430,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,923,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

