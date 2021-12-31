Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 396,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,735,095.94. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,850 shares of company stock worth $201,813 and sold 113,030 shares worth $1,143,564.

Shares of PEY opened at C$9.43 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

