PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $3.47. PetVivo shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 127,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on PetVivo in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). PetVivo had a negative net margin of 19,720.00% and a negative return on equity of 188.55%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

