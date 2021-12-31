Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Volume Tops $256,319.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $256,319.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07950470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.20 or 1.00284492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,417,264,392 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

