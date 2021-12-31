PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,875. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

