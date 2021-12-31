Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

