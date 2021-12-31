Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.34

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.34 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 68,642 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.34. The company has a market cap of £11.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

