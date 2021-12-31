Pendal Group Ltd Sells 155,301 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,301 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $189,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 856,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $212.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average is $224.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.