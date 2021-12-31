Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,056 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $292,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

