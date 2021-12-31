Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 921,461 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 364.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,174,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,461 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

