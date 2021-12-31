Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 249,975 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of West Fraser Timber worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

WFG opened at $95.48 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

