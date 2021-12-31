Pendal Group Ltd Invests $124.53 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,497,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,534,000. CNH Industrial makes up about 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,755,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,621,000 after purchasing an additional 592,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

