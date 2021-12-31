Pendal Group Ltd Buys 443,216 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,216 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $121,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

