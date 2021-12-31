Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 39,919 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $68,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $344.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.