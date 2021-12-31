Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,058 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.8% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $385.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

