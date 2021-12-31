Pelham Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,191,483 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,191,483 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,284,000. Expedia Group comprises 10.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.78. 1,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.