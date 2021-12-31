PECULIUM (PCL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $5.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007044 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PCL is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

