Pecaut & CO. Trims Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 1.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,469,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,012.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,046.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,091.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

