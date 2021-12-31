Pecaut & CO. Buys 410 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $333.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

