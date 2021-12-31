PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $643.84

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.84 ($8.65) and traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.80). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.68), with a volume of 59,809 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.26) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.02) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 654.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 644.24. The firm has a market cap of £459.82 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($82,941.26). Insiders have acquired 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,439 in the last quarter.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

